'It's like a bad dream': Daughter's anniversary appeal to find missing father

The daughter of a missing Barnsley man has issued a desperate appeal to find her dad, exactly one year since his disappearance.

Richard Dyson, 56, from Barnsley, was last seen walking along a road in Hoyland on 17 November 2019.

Bethany Dainty, 20, says the last year since her father went missing has been the ''toughest'' of her life.

Bethany said: ''Waking up every day not knowing what has happened to Dad is like a bad dream that I can't get away from.

''All I want to know is what happened. I am certain somebody, or maybe even more than one person, knows something that will help.''

Bethany last saw her dad on Friday 15 November 2019, when he dropped her off in Aston, Rotherham. She reported him missing on Monday 25 November.

She added: ''I ask you directly, and from the bottom of my heart, please, please get in touch and tell somebody what you know. I don't deserve to live like this, I just need some answers.''

South Yorkshire Police said the investigation into Mr Dyson's disappearance is still active.

Detective Inspector Neil Coop, the officer in charge of the investigation, said: "Over the last year my team has trawled CCTV footage, conducted house-to-house enquiries, forensically examined Richard's cars and carried out extensive telecoms work.

''This is still very much an active investigation and we are all focused on getting Bethany the answers she deserves.

''I don't want another Christmas to pass with her not knowing what has happened."

DI Coop's team is particularly keen to understand Richard's movements in the days leading up to when he was last seen, and those immediately afterwards.

Richard is about 5ft 10ins - 6ft tall, of a slim build and with short, grey hair.

He added:"It doesn't matter how minor you think your contribution may be, we really do want to hear from you. What you know could be the key that unlocks this investigation.''