Victim named in Sheffield murder investigation

A 28-year-old man has been named as the victim of a stabbing in Sheffield at the weekend.

Kamran Khan has been named as the victim of a stabbing in Sheffield Credit: South Yorkshire Police

Kamran Khan was found seriously injured outside a property at Club Garden Road in Sharrow at about 02:15am on Sunday (15 November). He died in hospital shortly afterwards.

A post-mortem examination revealed he died as a result of a stab wound to the chest.

A 30-year-old man arrested on suspicion of murder on Sunday remains in custody after police were granted more time to question him.

Det Insp Scott Harrison said: “I understand incidents of this nature cause great concern for local residents. I would like to reassure people this was an isolated incident and there is no risk to the wider community.

“There will continue to be an increased police presence in the area today and throughout the week as investigations continue."

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact police.