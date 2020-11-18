A man from Doncaster who broke into his ex-girlfriend's home before threatening to kill her with a Samurai sword domestic while her young son was asleep upstairs has been jailed for 11 years.

Darren Daniel, 34, had previously threatened the woman with a gun and in another incident had inflicted head injuries on her 11-year-old son after forcing his way into their home.

On April 5 he and another man broke in to the woman’s house by smashing a patio door while she and her son were asleep.

Brandishing a samauri sword, Daniel told the victim: “I’m going to kill you.”

After a public appeal was launched to trace him, Daniel was found by officers later that morning hiding in a cupboard at an address in the Dunscroft area.

He pleaded guilty to a range of offences at Sheffield Crown Court and was jailed for 11 years.

The second man involved has yet to be found.

Det Insp Anna Sedgwick, of South Yorkshire Police's domestic abuse unit, said: “This sentence has put a violent domestic abuser behind bars. His victim has shown incredible amounts of courage in speaking out about the appalling abuse she suffered at the hands of Daniel. Without her bravery, this result would not have been possible.

“I hope anyone who finds themselves in an abusive situation can read this and be encouraged to confide in someone; whether that’s a trusted friend, neighbour or family member. By telling someone, or approaching the police, the abuser can be dealt with and victims can again feel safe in their own homes.

“We will do all we can to support victims of domestic abuse and bring perpetrators to justice."