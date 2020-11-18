Barnsley have reportedly made an enquiry about signing the former Italy and Manchester City striker Mario Balotelli.

The 30-year-old, who also played for Liverpool, is currently a free agent after his contract with Italian Serie A side Brescia was terminated because he repeatedly missed training sessions.

According to national reports, conversations were held between Balotelli's representatives and Barnsley's co-chairmen Chien Lee and Paul Conway, but talks failed to progress.

Barnsley lie 16th in the Championship and are looking for a boost as they try to improve their early season form.

Balotelli – an enigmatic and controversial figure throughout his career – picked up three Serie A titles and the Champions League at Inter Milan, before wining the Premier League and FA Cup during a three-year spell at Manchester City.