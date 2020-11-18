'Dire' situation in Hull hospitals could impact non-Covid services

Hull's chief medical officer has has issued a stark warning about the "dire" situation facing the city's hospitals following an influx of patients with Covid-19.

Dr Makani Purva said if the situation did not improve, it would have an impact on all essential and emergency services.

There are currently 188 patients in hospital beds in Hull with the virus, including 18 in intensive care.

And health bosses say cases are continuing to rise despite the lockdown, with predictions that the number of patients could exceed 450 within weeks.

Dr Purva said: "If we continue to see a rise and the numbers go beyond the 450 that has been predicted, it will have an impact on all essential services and emergency services as well."

She urged people to follow the lockdown measures.

Dr Makani Purva, chief medical officer, Hull University Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust

Hull continues to have the highest rates of coronavirus in the country, with 760.6 cases per 100,000 people, almost three times the national average of 272.9 cases in every 100,000.

It has led to the council calling for government intervention. One of the city's MPs today again made the case for extra government support.

Emma Hardy, MP for Hull West and Hessle, said without it businesses would go bust and there would be a long-term health crisis.