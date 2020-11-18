Scarborough police carrying out door-to-door patrols in Covid crackdown

Police have been knocking on doors in coastal towns in North Yorkshire as part of efforts to combat a worrying spike in coronavirus cases.

In the last two months, the rate of infection in Scarborough has rocketed from 37 cases in every 100,000 people (September 13) to 526 per 100,000 people (November 13). The England average currently stands at 270 cases per 100,000.

Now police have teamed up with the local council to deliver an "alert leaflet" urging people to stay at home.

Superintendent Mike Walker, who's leading North Yorkshire Police’s Covid response, said: "Since day one of this pandemic, we have said we will do everything we can to keep our communities safe and this activity, literally going door-to-door, shows our commitment to that task.

"We have also said that we will engage with and encourage members of the public to abide by the regulations, but if they refuse to do so, we will take enforcement action."

In the past seven days North Yorkshire Police have issued 45 fines for breaches of the Covid rules – 40 of which were in Scarborough, Filey and Whitby

Supt Walker added: “If we do not take some serious action straight away, this situation is only going to get worse. More people will die of this virus and the lock down may need to be extended or restrictions become even tighter, to curb the impact."