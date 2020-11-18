Police have arrested two people over a huge fire at a former go-kart track in Bradford.

About 100 firefighters were involved in tackling the blaze, which saw hundreds of scrap tyres catch fire at the site off Mill Lane in the early hours of Monday.

Businesses and homes were evacuated, roads were closed and rail services using Bradford Interchange were disrupted while the incident was brought under control.

Emergency services remain at the scene.

Yesterday, officers arrested a 59-year-old man and a 48-year-old woman in North Yorkshire on suspicion of conspiracy to commit arson.

They were interviewed by police last night and have been released on bail pending further enquiries.

Detective Superintendent Sarah Jones, of Bradford District Police, said: “Our investigation into the fire is very much in its early stages and we will be continuing work to establish the full circumstances but I want to reassure the community that any criminal acts will be appropriately dealt with."