It's five years since 29-year-old Rory Johnson-Hatfield from Skipton disappeared without trace on a night out in York.

Despite Rory being captured on CCTV and extensive searches of the river Ouse his family are still still looking for answers.

Captured on cctv footage: One of the last known sightings of Rory

Cctv footage from the night Rory went missing

His father, Doug Hatfield, still believes someone may know what happened to him.