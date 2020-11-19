The government has agreed to hold talks with MPs and the local resilience forum in Hull following calls from Hull MP Diana Johnson for more support.

The Hull North MP appealed for help in the House of Commons last night. The city currently has the highest infection rate in England.

Overnight figures show the area had 234 new cases from Tuesday to Wednesday, bringing the total since March to nearly 9,000.

Speaking on behalf of the government in the Commons, Penny Mordaunt MP agreed to set up a meeting.

She explained: "I have arranged for the Covid-19 taskforce, through the cabinet office and my office we'll co-ordinate it, to have a meeting with her and any other people, colleagues of this place or the local resilience forum."