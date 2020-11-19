Hebden Bridge leads the way in a bid to beat lockdown shopping slump

Businesses in Hebden Bridge have signed up to a unique scheme to boost sales during lockdown.

The Pennine town would normally be teeming with tourists and local shoppers in the run up to Christmas - but not this year of course

Instead around 70 traders have signed up to 'totallylocally'- a unique scheme which allows shoppers to buy online from local shops all on the same website.

It's estimated if every adult spent just £5 per week it would generate £2.7 million per year for the local economy.