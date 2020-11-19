The number of Coronavirus cases in Hull continues to rise, keeping the city at the top of the league for Covid rates.

Hull's rate of cases per 100,000 is 736.6 which means it is still the highest in England and 175 more than second place Hartlepool in the North East. There are 171 people in Hull's hospitals with coronavirus - 20 in ICU.

Hull's position has prompted the intervention of the city's MPs - and with it a promise that the Government would look into the crisis affecting the city.

The leader of the council has now confirmed a response has been received from the Prime Minister from a letter which also asked for support.

Speaking on behalf of the government in the Commons, Penny Mordaunt MP agreed to set up a meeting.

She explained: "I have arranged for the Covid-19 taskforce, through the cabinet office and my office we'll co-ordinate it, to have a meeting with her and any other people, colleagues of this place or the local resilience forum."

One glimmer of hope though is that Hull's figure has only risen 1.2 in the last week

Meanwhile, after months of restrictions, Bradford has now seen its first drop in the infection rate for three months.

It is still ninth highest in the country for the number of infection rates, with 165 people currently in hospital in the city with Covid 19 and 15 of them in intensive care. So the drop comes with warnings for residents not to become complacent, as Jon Hill reports.

Lincolnshire's rates per 100,000 have risen to 339.5 from 287 last week, which is nearly 20 per cent - but there are falls in other areas.

Sheffield, Barnsley and Doncaster and have all seen weekly reductions in their rates.

Although infection figures are still worringly high, there is still the hope that families could spend some time together at Christmas - just over five weeks away - but at what risk?

Calendar's Christine Talbot has been speaking with Professor Cath Noakes from the University of Leeds, who's a member of the SAGE Committee which advises the Government - and asked her about the idea of people meeting up over the Festive period.