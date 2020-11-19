A man has been jailed for the murder of a 90-year-old neighbour - and told he will serve a minimum of 30 years in prison.

Nathaniel Suggitt, known locally as Terry, was stabbed to death at his home on Love Lane Terrace in Pontefract on October 5th 2019.

The 'active and well known' pensioner was captured on cctv earlier that day shopping at Asdas.

Mr Suggitt seen shopping earlier in the day he died Credit: West Yorkshire Police

He was found lying on the living room floor with his trouser pockets turned out. A post morten examination showed that he had died from multiple stab wounds - and a number of items were stolen from the property.

Glyndwr Wayman, 50 was earlier convicted at Leeds Crown Court of Mr. Suggitt’s murder and a robbery on a 60-year-old woman a few weeks earlier.

He's now been sentenced to life for the murder with a minimum term of 30 years. For the robbery he received 10 years to run concurrently. He was also issued with a restraining order in relation to his ex partner.