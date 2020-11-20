Countdown to Christmas - crucial next few weeks for businesses

This week should have marked the start of some of the busiest shopping weeks of the year. The countdown to Christmas is a period when many retailers make much of their money.

But with lockdown having forced non-essential shops to close, while others find new ways of doing business, the next few weeks could in fact prove crucial to their survival.

Adam Fowler spent the day in York finding out how retailers there have been left counting the cost of Covid - as they face a nervous wait to see if they be able to wlecome back shoppers properly before the big day.

Meanwhile, the boss of tourism agency Welcome To Yorkshire , James Mason, says the county has lost out on billions due to the Covid pandemic - but now it's all about recovering, and re-opening safely