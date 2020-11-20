It's beginning to feel a lot like ... putting up the Christmas lights

With December fast approaching, it's around this time we normally start thinking about how we're going to decorate the house for Christmas.

And, even this year, quite a few people have started early…. as Lauren Hall's been finding out.

There won't be the usual big switch ons in our villages, towns and cities this year. But most are still intending to enter into the festive spirit by still putting up their Christmas lights.

And if you are making an extra special effort this year with the festive festooning of your own house you can take part in the Illumination Street competition, with details here