Watch Michael Billington's report

Two Covid-19 survivors in Hull have made an emotional plea for local residents to start taking the virus more seriously.

The appeal comes as the city continues to have the highest infection rate in the whole of England.

The latest figures show there are 748 cases per 100,000 people.

Glynn Cooney Credit: ITV News

Glynn Cooney had no idea when he left hospital in June that he'd still be living with the after effects of Covid-19 five months later.

"I just hope that everybody out there understands how difficult the aftermath of Covid is. Mental health issues, physical issues, I'm on that much medication to try and keep my lungs open to breathe, it's unreal."

''That is it, that's where we are and we're there because we haven't been behaving properly."

Steve Nicholson Credit: ITV News

Steve Nicholson spent 8 days in hospital in April after being taken in by ambulance.

He considers himself fortunate to have survived Covid-19, but is still dealing with the impact the virus has had on him.

"I'm sat here, I look well, I've had it, I was in hospital, I consider myself lucky. I've got mental health issues now from what I went through. And it's totally avoidable."

"I feel exactly the same. People need to understand it's not a joke."

He's now urging people to follow the rules: "If people follow the guidelines and stay in and respect social distancing then the figures wouldn't be where they are now and the figures don't lie.''

This week Stephen Brady - the leader of Hull City Council said "spirit and resilience will not beat this virus" - when he wrote to the Prime Minister - calling for further support.