Vaccination of staff in Hull's hospitals to begin next month

As Hull continues to top the league in the country's COVID-19 infection rates, it's been announced that the vaccination of staff at the city's hospitals is to begin next month.

In a letter to staff, the Hull University Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust says whilst vaccination is not mandatory, it's important that as many staff as possible take up the offer - which will operate on an 'opt out' system.

Whilst all staff will be eligible for the COVID-19 vaccination, they will be divided into two priority groups. Priority Group 1 will consist of BAME staff, vulnerable staff and other frontline healthcare workers and these groups will be invited to receive the vaccine first.

The second priority group will comprise everyone else who doesn’t fall in Priority Group 1.

Whilst vaccination will not be mandatory, we will all no doubt have seen the debilitating effects this virus can have on people or at least know someone who has. That’s why it’s important for as many staff as possible to take up the offer of COVID-19 vaccination when it’s made available in the coming weeks.

Being vaccinated will not only protect you, it will help to reduce the risk to your family and patients and, crucially, it will be the start of our community getting back to some kind of normality once again. At this stage, you do not need to do anything Hull University Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust

The vaccination consists of two injections: an initial vaccination and then a booster jab up to six weeks later. Staff have been told they must attend both clinics - and that it cannot be given within seven days of having received the flu jab.