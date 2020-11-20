On Friday November the 13th one of Britain’s most notorious serial killers, Peter Sutcliffe, died in hospital in Durham. He was 74. He’d been admitted from Frankland Jail where only days earlier he tested positive for Coronavirus.

From 1975 to 1980 he single-handedly brought panic and terror to the streets of Northern England, murdering thirteen women and attempting to kill seven others, while continuing to work as a lorry driver in Bradford . He was named by the Press as the “Yorkshire Ripper”.

ITV Yorkshire presenter Christine Talbot reflects on the reaction to his death from relatives of his victims, those who survived his attacks, the police officers who tried to catch him and women who took to the streets in protest.