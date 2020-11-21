ITV Calendar News has won the prize for Best News Programme at the Royal Television Society's annual Yorkshire awards.

The title – awarded at a virtual ceremony – was in recognition of an edition of the programme covering the government's response to the devastating floods in South Yorkshire last November.

Announcing the award, host Helen Skelton said the judges had been impressed by how the programme shone a light on the "drama" taking place in the community at the time and the "anger unleashed on Boris Johnson".

She said: "The team were dogged in their determination to film the Prime Minister and in holding the Environment Agency to account."