Video report by Jonathan Brown

There are more calls for mass Covid-19 testing to be introduced in Hull as concern grows over city having the highest infection rate in the country.

Officials want a scheme brought in, similar to the pilot on Merseyside, which saw the army test almost 100,000 people and found more than 700 asymptomatic Covid cases.

Hull City Council is being sent around 10,000 rapid test kits, like those used in Liverpool, but specifically for priority groups.

The city's new Lord Mayor Cllr Lynn Petrini says residents deserve more.

They're wearing masks and keeping distance, we need more testing and probably the army to help. We should get equal help to Liverpool. Cllr Lynn Petrini, Lord Mayor of Hull

Hull's council leader and trio of MPs had what they described as a positive meeting with government yesterday after calling for extra support.

Now, neighbouring East Riding of Yorkshire Council has done the same.

In a statement, the Department of Health and Social Care told ITV News Calendar that they could not pre-empt any decisions on what extra help might be given to Hull.