Humberside Police have appealed for witnesses after an elderly woman died following a crash involving an ambulance response car in Grimsby

The incident happened yesterday morning at the junction of Yarborough Road and Cross Coates Road.

An 85 year old woman who was in a Suzuki Alto died at the scene.

A police spokesperson said: "Our specialist teams are investigating the circumstances of the collision and are appealing for anyone with information or dashcam footage which could assist us to come forward."