An academy trust has been forced to scrap its plan to close 15 schools early for Christmas because of concerns about coronavirus.

The Focus Trust, which operates seven schools in West Yorkshire, announced that it would shut all of its establishments on December 11 – a week earlier than planned – to 'safeguard' pupils and staff.

It came after more than a quarter of their pupils and more than a third of staff had been forced to self-isolate after schools reopened following the lockdown.

But the Department for Education has stepped in – telling the trust it does not have the authority to make such a decision.

In a statement, the trust said: "While the plan to commence the holiday early had been made in the best interest of families and staff, and the time would be made up later in the year with schools offering 190 days of education, the trust received a formal letter directing them to overturn the decision by the DfE."

The chair of the trust board, Clive Davies, and the trust’s chief executive, Helen Rowland, said: "All of our decisions are taken with the best interests of our children, staff and the community in mind.

"This has been a very disruptive and exceptional term for all concerned, with the impact of Covid-19 being felt throughout our schools, resulting in absenteeism and staff shortages across the board."

They said they had been made aware that individual trusts have no freedom to make decisions for "Covid-related reasons", such as setting their own term dates.

“Although we are very disappointed at having to inform our staff and families of a change to our plans, we accept the DfE’s position and have reverted to the original term days," they added.

The trust's seven schools in West Yorkshire are: