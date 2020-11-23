Fire crews continue to tackle blaze in Bradford one week on

Fire crews remain at the scene of a huge blaze in the East Bowling area of Bradford - one week after it first started.

Rainbow Primary School and Bronte Girls Academy remain closed due to the fire and there are still delays to some trains services.

The large fire broke out at the site of a former go-kart track, on Upper Castle Street, in the early hours of last Monday ( November 16) At the height of the blaze - 15 fire engines, two aerial appliances and around 100 firefighters were trying to put it out.

The Environment Agency has been on-site to ensure water supplies are not contaminated and air quality is being monitored

West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue and Bradford Council have thanked the local community and businesses for their support, whilst firefighters continue to tackle the blaze.