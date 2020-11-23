Man accused of killing Doncaster mum dies in prison

A man who was waiting to go on trial for the murder of a 26-year-old Doncaster mum has died in prison, days before it was set to start.45-year-old Terence Papworth had been charged with the murder of Amy-Leanne Stringfellow and was waiting in prison for the trial to begin.Amy was pronounced dead a short time after emergency services were called to a property on Dryden Road, Balby, at around 11.35pm on Friday 5 June, 2020.The Ministry of Justice confirmed Papworth died in his cell at HMP Leeds on Sunday. He had previously appeared in court via video link and was due to stand trial for her murder on November 30.

Amy has been described as a 'beautiful' mum by her heartbroken family and friends.Her mother also paid tribute to her at a vigil held in the town.At the time Amy's mum Jacquie said: "Don't think because I don't cry, that I have no emotions left."My heart stopped beating the day my daughter died. It has to go on, for my daughter Gemma, my grandchildren and step-daughters."