The mother of a six-year-old boy shot by an air rifle is preparing to meet the Home Secretary as she continues to campaign for a change in gun laws.

Stanley Metcalf: Shot by his great grandfather Credit: Family photo

Stanley Metcalf was killed by his great grandfather, Albert Grannon, at a family gathering in Sproatley in East Yorkshire in 2018 after he accidentally fired his rifle.

Stanley was hit in the stomach and died less than two hours later. Grannon is now serving a thee year prison sentence for Stanley's manslaughter.

Albert Grannon: Serving prison sentence

Ever since her son's death, Jenny Dees has wanted to make it illegal to own a gun without a certificate. She says since Stanley died, leaving behind twin sister Elise, theirs is a sad house .

She aims to introduce Stanley's Law to make it an offence to use or own an air weapon without a certificate. And this is a pivotel moment for her campaign, as today (November 23rd) she will meet the Home Secretary online, desperate to convince her a change needs to be made.