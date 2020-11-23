Rotherham council vow to support rough sleepers over festive period

Rotherham Council has vowed that it will support people who find themselves having to sleep rough in the town, over Christmas and beyond.

Councillor Dominic Beck told a meeting of Rotherham Council's cabinet today (November 23), that more temporary accommodation units are now available, and that the council will support the homeless over the festive period.

Since April 12, Rotherham Council has supported 387 households into long-term accommodation.

Councillor Beck added that "one case [of homelessness] is one too many", and told the meeting of a number of ways in which the council had supported those at risk of becoming homeless, or sleeping rough.

The council has increased the number of temporary accommodation units from 64 before the pandemic to 110 as of today.

