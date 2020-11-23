Rotherham council vow to support rough sleepers over festive period
Rotherham Council has vowed that it will support people who find themselves having to sleep rough in the town, over Christmas and beyond.
Councillor Dominic Beck told a meeting of Rotherham Council's cabinet today (November 23), that more temporary accommodation units are now available, and that the council will support the homeless over the festive period.
Since April 12, Rotherham Council has supported 387 households into long-term accommodation.
Councillor Beck added that "one case [of homelessness] is one too many", and told the meeting of a number of ways in which the council had supported those at risk of becoming homeless, or sleeping rough.
The council has increased the number of temporary accommodation units from 64 before the pandemic to 110 as of today.
We do have officers that go out almost on a daily basis around the town, seeking out any rough sleepers and offering them support. No one should go without a roof over their head. There is a lot of support out there now, and there will be at Christmas and beyond for anyone who sadly finds themselves having to sleep rough.