Christmas tree grown in York chosen for Downing Street

A 20 ft tall Nordmann Fir, which was grown near York, will be positioned outside Downing Street this festive season.

The family firm, York Christmas Trees, has the honour of providing the Christmas tree for Downing Street after they won Champion Christmas Tree Grower of the Year.

The annual British Christmas Tree Growers Association competition has been running since 1999 and this is the first time a winner has been crowned from the north of England.

We are a small family run Christmas tree business based on a farm just outside York and to be given the chance to provide the tree for Downing Street is incredibly exciting and a great reward for all the hard work that our team puts in throughout the year. Oliver Combe, owner of York Christmas Trees

The Combe family from York Christmas Trees

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said:

“Huge congratulations to all this year’s competition winners. We’re delighted that York Christmas Trees will be providing the Downing Street tree this year which I hope will be enjoyed by many.

“These beautiful trees and wreaths are the first step to bringing us some festive cheer inwhat has ultimately been a very challenging year for us all.”