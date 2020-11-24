Harrogate library to reopen after covid closure

Libraries in Harrogate and Knaresborough will reopen for reduced lockdown services this week after closing due to coronavirus infections among staff.

The libraries closed temporarily last week after a member of staff in each tested positive for the virus.

North Yorkshire County Council said the buildings have been given a deep clean and staff who needed to have self-isolated.

Harrogate Library will resume services tomorrow, November 25, and Knaresborough is expected to be back in operation from November 28.

Customers must use a collection service as browsing is not allowed.

Books can be requested by phone or email and collection will be from the library entrance.

The libraries' public computers will also be available for essential use, but must be booked in advance.

Councillor Greg White, executive member for libraries at North Yorkshire County Council, said:

"We are making sure that libraries remain safe for customers. The buildings at Harrogate and Knaresborough have been thoroughly cleaned during the closures and staff have isolated as necessary.

"We have robust safety measures in place, including collecting contact tracing details, strictly limited numbers and plentiful hand sanitiser, so customers can continue to use our Select and Collect and to book public computer sessions with confidence."