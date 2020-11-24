Health officials in East Yorkshire and North Lincolnshire have written an open letter calling on the public to continue abiding by restrictions.

In the letter they say infection rates are still high and it's no time for complacency, and are urging residents to 'comply with the current regulations to protect themselves and their loved ones'.

An extract from the letter is below:

'We know how difficult this year has been and how hard it is to live with the continuation of restrictions, particularly in the run up to Christmas. Our nurses, doctors, social care staff and other key workers across health and social care would like to reach out in thanks to every resident for all your efforts in helping to keep this virus at bay. Our teams are working around the clock to keep you and your loved ones safe during this incredibly uncertain and challenging time for us all. We, in the NHS, are here for you.

The second wave of the Coronavirus pandemic has hit our region and hit hard. In Hull, where rates are among the highest in the country, around 1 in every 130 residents now has the virus. Across our region communities face significantly high infection rates, with Scarborough and North East Lincolnshire also in the top 15 areas nationally.

Our cases and hospital admissions this week are higher than at any other point during the pandemic, which puts significant pressure on our health and care services. We all have a role to play in reducing the transmission of Covid-19 and there are simple measures that each of us can take to halt the spread now.'

The health leaders are encouraging people to follow the rules and government guidance, and say it is 'the best defence we have against the virus'.

The letter asks people to support the health service by:

· Only using A&E for emergencies that are life or limb-threatening

· Consulting NHS 111 first (by phone or online) to help you get the right service

· Attending any appointments booked on your behalf

· Being prepared to travel to a different location for appointments or treatment

North East Lincolnshire NHS Trust account is reminding people that 'hands, face and space' is an effective way to keep infection rates down.