Police investigating incident in Ripon after kittens thrown from moving vehicle

Police are investigating an incident in which two kittens appear to have been thrown from a moving vehicle in Ripon.

The kittens sadly died.

Detectives say the incident occurred around 2pm on Thursday 19 November 2020 on Water Skellgate and Bondgate Green.

The vehicle involved is described as being brown or gold in colour. It was driving eastbound from the direction of Ripon towards the A61 bypass along Bondgate Green and onto Boroughbridge Road at the time of the incident.

Anyone who saw what happened, or who has information about the incident, is being asked to contact North Yorkshire Police.