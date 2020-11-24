A prisoner who murdered a notorious paedophile has been jailed for 34 years.

Paul Fitzgerald strangled and sexually assaulted paedophile Richard Huckle in Full Sutton prison in East Yorkshire in October last year.

He claimed he was carrying out "poetic justice" for Huckle's victims as he tortured him for one hour and 19 minutes.

Sentencing Fitzgerald at Hull Crown Court on Tuesday, Mr Justice Lavender said he had "taken the law into his own hands".

Huckle was serving 22 life sentences for abusing nearly 200 children.