Urgent appeal to locate missing 14-year-old girl from York

Detectives are 'extremely concerned' for the welfare of a missing 14-year-old girl from York.

Tia Frost-Smith was last seen around 1.45pm on Monday 23 November 2020 near Danesgate School.

Police say that the teenager left school on Fulford Road in York and was seen heading towards the Millennium Bridge.

Tia is described as being slim in build, 5 ft 2, with long brown hair. She is believed to be wearing black jeans and a black Adidas top.

Tia is thought to have links to Bridlington and Hull.

Officers ask anyone with information which may help to locate her to contact them.