The wife of a Coronavirus victim from Hull has shared an emotional plea for people not to take unnecessary risks with their families' lives this Christmas.

It comes as the Government announced that families will be able to gather together to form a Christmas bubble of three households for five days from the 23rd to the 27th of December.

But JayneTaylor-Broadbent whose wife Julie died in her arms in hospital in May is urging people to consider whether being together during the festive period is worth taking chances with their loved-ones' health.

Julie was already receiving treatment in hospital for another illness when she started showing symptoms of Covid-19. Her condition deteriorated quickly and Jayne was called within days to say goodbye.

Jayne is urging people to take caution over Christmas Credit: ITV Calendar

Jayne explained: "It was horrible to see someone you love in so much pain and struggling so much and I finally was able to pluck up the courage and ask her if she wanted her mask taking off.

"Again she squeezed my hand so hard, she was ready. I could hold her in my arms, she held my hand, and the nurses removed the mask and Julie died in my arms a couple of minutes later."

Since losing her wife, Jayne has joined a campaign for an urgent inquiry into the Government's handling of the pandemic. She's one of a growing number of people questioning the relaxation of restrictions over Christmas.

But one Hull GP believes families should be able to gather, as long as they exercise caution.

Dr Kevin Anderson said: "People have to be realistic and have to weigh up that potential benefit with that risk and because we know unfortunately sometimes people don't have symptoms in the early stages of Covid it's even without those symptoms, that risk is going to be there so even if people are together, it's about being sensible and still socially distancing where possible."