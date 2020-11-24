Yorkshire nurse first in the world to take part in Covid-19 antibody trial

Report by Sarah Clark

A Yorkshire nurse has become the first volunteer in the world for a covid antibody trial -which has been specifically designed to protect people from coronavirus.

Karen Simeson, who works on the intensive care unit at Pinderfields Hospital, had her injection at the weekend - it's a world first for our region and the drug company involved, AstraZeneca.

Nurse Karen Simeson Credit: The Mid Yorkshire Hospitals NHS Trust

In the future it's hoped the antibody can help those who can't take a vaccine - or provide protection for high-risk members of the population..

I am very proud that the UK is the first country in the world to begin this invaluable study, and that a fifth of trial volunteers will be from Britain – a testament to our fantastic life sciences sector and the willingness of our people to come forward to help others. Business Secretary Alok Sharma

The UK Government has an in principle agreement which secures access to one million doses of the long acting antibodies if they are successful in phase III trials.

The Phase III trial will recruit 5,000 patients globally to evaluate the safety and effectiveness of the long-acting antibodies.