A fifth of offences recorded by police during lockdown involved domestic abuse

West Yorkshire Police have launched a new campaign to coincide with the international 16 Days of Action Against Domestic Violence.

The campaign will particularly focus on the risks of domestic abuse in older people.

It comes as figures released today revealed that one in five offences recorded by police during and immediately after the first national lockdown in England and Wales involved domestic abuse.

Police recorded more than a quarter of a million offences flagged as domestic abuse-related over April to June, the Office for National Statistics said.

The 259,324 offences represent a rise of 7% from the same period in 2019, and an 18% rise from two years ago.

The number rose each month, with the biggest rise between April and May (9%).

As restrictions eased, the proportion of offences that were domestic abuse-related fell slightly - likely to be due to overall police-recorded crime increasing following the lockdown.

The easing of lockdown measures at this time may have made it safer for victims to seek help, the ONS said.

Separate data collected by Her Majesty's Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire & Rescue Services (HMICFRS) from 40 police forces shows there were 64,283 arrests for domestic abuse-related crimes between April and June.

There was also a small (2%) rise in the number of child protection referrals as a result of domestic abuse-related incidents and crimes over the three months compared with the same period last year.