The Government has confirmed it will provide the funding for a long-awaited new commuter rail link on the edge of York.

York Outer MP, Julian Sturdy, has been campaigning for the new railway station in Haxby since he was first elected in 2010 and has lobbied Ministers in support of City of York Council’s bid to the Government’s New Stations Fund, which was submitted in June.

Today, on the floor of the House of Commons in response to a question about infrastructure investment in York and North Yorkshire from Mr. Sturdy, the Chancellor announced that the bid has been successful.

This is a very good day for everyone in the north of my constituency, but especially the businesses and residents of Haxby and Wigginton who will soon be connected to the rail network for the first time in 90-years. Julian Sturdy MP

Haxby's train station closed 90 years ago and since then there have been numerous attempts to reopen a station in the town.