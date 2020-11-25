Hull FC appoint former Man of Steel Brett Hodgson as head coach

Hull FC have appointed former Super League Man of Steel Brett Hodgson as the club's new head coach.

Hodgson, who played for Huddersfield Giants and Warrington Wolves, joins the club from Australian NRL side Wests Tigers, where he was assistant coach for two years.

He replaces Andy Last, who had been in interim charge of Hull since Lee Radford was sacked in March.

A former captain and NRL Grand Final winner with Wests Tigers, 42-year-old Hodgson previously played in both Super League and Challenge Cup finals, won the Lance Todd Trophy and captained the Exiles, before retiring from playing in 2013.He will arrive in December and take pre-season training with the squad in January.

Hodgson said: "Hull demands success, and that’s what I’m about. With the staff and players we have, and the support of the great fans there, I’m really excited about what we can achieve together over the next couple of years."