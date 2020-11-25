Leeds boss Bielsa on shortlist for FIFA men's coach of the year award

Leeds manager Marcelo Bielsa has been named on the five-man shortlist for FIFA men's coach of the year.

World football's governing body has released the shortlist for its seven individual awards, with the winners set to be announced at The Best FIFA Football Awards on December 17.

Bielsa was an eye-catching inclusion on the five-strong shortlist for Best FIFA men's coach, having led Leeds to the Championship title to end their long Premier League absence.

Bayern Munich boss Hansi Flick and Sevilla's Julen Lopetegui are also in consideration after winning the Champions League and Europa League respectively, along with Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp and Real Madrid's Zinedine Zidane after their domestic title triumphs.