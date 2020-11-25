North Yorkshire Police incorporate hijab into uniform

Two police constables who designed a new hijab to be part of their uniform have celebrated making it a reality.

Pcs Uzma Amireddy and Arfan Rahouf both tweeted on Monday as Pc Amireddy wore the headscarf during a shift with North Yorkshire Police.

"I was afraid when I started wearing hijab, fearing that this may hinder me in policing especially in proactive roles," tweeted Pc Amireddy.

"Now finally it is part of a uniform North Yorkshire Police let's hope the future is optimistic in sha Allah".

Pc Rahouf said he was pleased to hear that the hijab was having a positive effect.

A North Yorkshire Police spokesperson described the change as "important" and highlighted the need to represent the communities they serve.

"It's really important for North Yorkshire Police to make sure that the uniform for each and every police officer is fit for purpose," they said.

"Inclusion and diversity is a key agenda for the police service. We need to be more representative of the communities we serve, in order for us to be an inclusive workforce and deliver a better service to all of our communities.