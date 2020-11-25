Shielders' fears over relaxation of restrictions during Christmas

Watch Sally Simpson's report

People who are especially vulnerable to Covid-19 say the virus won't be taking a Christmas holiday and they won't be taking any chances with their health.Previously described as "shielders", those with certain pre-existing health conditions were given special protection during the first wave of the pandemic. Now they say they feel forgotten and they're anxious about any relaxation of restrictions over Christmas. Ricky Moate from Sheffield was given a life-saving bowel transplant two years ago. Since then, protecting his health on a daily basis has become a way of life.

Ricky Moate had a bowel transplant two years ago and was among those who had to shield during the first lockdown. Credit: Calendar

He's been living in the shadow of the pandemic since March, one of the 2.2 million people classed as clinically vulnerable who were told to shield. He says the arrival of the festive season changes nothing where coronavirus is concerned.

Just because it's Christmas it's not taking a Christmas holiday is it? So what's going to stop things erupting again? Nothing. I get people want to see families and that's good but it makes all the shielding, and all the effort everyone's gone to, pointless. Ricky Moate

Keisha Meek has endometriosis on her lungs. She says the case figures for the Bradford district where she lives are cause for concern.

I think we're coming out of lockdown too early because numbers are still really high and I think that's just going to keep increasing until the Christmas period. I think it's a massive risk for the Government to be taking as much as I understand we all want to see our families. The thing is we could be putting someone in our families at significant risk for a one-off Christmas. Keisha Meek

For GP surgeries, it will be business as usual throughout the festive period. One doctor in York is urging people not to take their eye off the ball as part of their celebrations.

It's really important that we protect those extremely vulnerable people - that hasn't changed, and it won't change over Christmas. I think it's really important people follow whatever the latest guidance is and get creative. We've all had to do things differently this year. Christmas is just like those other things we've missed out on and we just have to get creative. Dr Chris Stanley

With the prospect of a vaccine now in sight, a safe end to restrictions could be the best Christmas present anyone could hope for.