The Chancellor unveils new 'levelling up fund' worth £4bn

Chancellor Rishi Sunak has unveiled his spending review for the year ahead which included the announcement of a new 'levelling up fund' worth £4bn.

The Richmond MP said that the fund will invest in local infrastructure that has a 'visible impact on people and their communities' and will support economic recovery.

Local areas will be able to bid for up to £20m to directly fund local projects, such as upgrading train stations, creating more libraries and galleries or supporting our high streets and town centres.

Mr Sunak added that 'projects must have real impact, and they must be delivered within this Parliament.'

Mr Sunak said:

“People want to be able to look around their towns and villages and say ‘This place is better off than it was five years ago’.

“For too long, our funding approach has been complex and ineffective. And I want that to change.”

As well as the announcement of a 'levelling up fund' for local infrastructure - the Chancellor also announced a new UK infrastructure bank - which will be headquartered in the north of England. The bank will work with the private sector to finance major new investment projects across the country.

The Chancellor added that the Treasury will set up its Northern headquarters next year, which will be part of a wider work that will see thousands of civil servants move to the regions of the UK.

Chancellor Rishi Sunak Credit: HM Treasury

How much is being spent on what?

Infrastructure - £4 billion: This will go towards the "levelling up" fund to finance local infrastructure improvement projects.