An arsonist accidentally set fire to his trousers when torching two cars in the early hours on Thursday morning.

Mum-of-two Laura Hunsley has told of the moment she awoke to find a man pouring petrol over two cars parked outside her home in Leymoor Road, Golcar, West Yorkshire.

The 30-year-old was asleep with her partner Sonny Milnes when at 2.15am a man approached their home.

He tried to break into the window of one car using a rock and when this failed he poured petrol from a jerrycan over both a red Honda Civic and a white Volvo on the drive, causing damage to the paintwork on both.

But the suspect got more than he bargained for as the fire set his clothes alight.

Laura Hunsley was asleep with her partner Sonny Milnes when a man approached their home Credit: MEN Media

Laura, who has two boys aged two and six, said she has no idea why the arsonist targeted their property where they have lived happily without incident for the past four years.She explained:

I don't feel safe at home now, it doesn't bear thinking about. I woke up as my partner was at the bedroom window shouting at him. I wondered what was going on. I looked out and on our CCTV you can see him running away with his trousers on fire. Sonny then used a hosepipe to put the fire out. Laura Hunsley

Police are carrying out enquiries Credit: MEN Media

A spokesman for West Yorkshire Police said: