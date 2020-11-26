Up to £10,000 is being offered as a reward for information relating to the murder of Abdullah Balouchi in Hull.

The 20-year-old was stabbed to death on Peel Street, on Wednesday, 7 October 2020.

Three men and a 17-year-old boy have already been charged and remanded into custody.

Now Crimestoppers is offering thousands of pounds for information. The charity is supporting the investigation and urgently wants to speak to two men in connection with the murder.

Crimesstoppers has launched an appeal for information Credit: Crimestoppers

They are 22-year-old Peter Balog from Scunthorpe and a second individual, seen in the photo.

Gemma Gibbs, Regional Manager for Yorkshire and the Humber at the charity Crimestoppers, said:

Abdullah’s family are desperate for answers and your information, given anonymously to our charity, could make all the difference. He was a much-loved young man and well-known and liked in the community. Gemma Gibbs, Crimestoppers

She continues: "We know it can be difficult for people to speak up, especially if those involved are known to you. However, taking someone’s life is the ultimate crime and for Abdullah’s family and the wider community, our charity is appealing to you to come forward.

"We never ask or take any personal details and over 32 year of guaranteeing anonymity to millions of people, we have always kept that promise. All we ask is that you pass on what you know about who this awful murder. Please do the right thing.

"Crimestoppers believes in safe communities and we hope that this reward and our appeal for anonymous information will help to bring about justice to Abdullah’s family and friends."