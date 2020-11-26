Looking at a map of the areas in Tier 3, it’s plain to see that the North of England is living with tougher restrictions than the South.

For hundreds of thousands of people and businesses who have been affected by restrictions since the summer, banned from visiting friends and family at home, today’s announcement is upsetting and frustrating. Many are angry and feel they have been treated unfairly.

Here our political correspondent Harry Horton looks at the arguments surrounding tier decisions across Yorkshire and The Humber.

ITV Granada's Hannah Miller has a separate analysis of situation in the in the North West.

Sheffield and the whole of South Yorkshire will be in tier 3 when lockdown ends Credit: PA Images

There won’t be many in South and West Yorkshire surprised to find themselves in tier 3 restrictions next week. Infection rates were among the highest in the country when we entered national lockdown a month ago - and although cases have decreased in recent weeks, they’re still above the UK average.

But the government has been at pains to explain infection rates aren’t the only criteria for deciding tiers. Health Secretary Matt Hancock says pressure on local hospitals is a key factor. It means even though some areas in tier 3 may have lower infection rates than some tier 2 areas, if local hospital beds are full, a quick rise in infections could easily overwhelm their NHS trust.

Humberside saw a rapid rise in infections during lockdown and although the region has seen a fast decline in cases - tier 3 restrictions have appeared inevitable for weeks.

Read more:

It leaves North Yorkshire and York as the only regions to escape the harshest restrictions - with local MPs optimistic they could move to the even lighter tier 1 restrictions when measures are reviewed in two weeks.

Has our region been dealt an unfair hand in today’s tiering giveaway? Many MPs are angry and frustrated. Few dispute the decision to impose restrictions on their area - but say mistakes earlier in the year together with inadequate financial support will mean Covid ends up ‘levelling down’ the North for years to come.