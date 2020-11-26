The Government has today announced which tiers areas across Yorkshire, Lincolnshire, Nottinghamshire and Derbyshire will fall into when the lockdown ends on Wednesday 2 December.

Here's what the tiers look like across the Calendar region:

Tier 3

South Yorkshire

West Yorkshire

East Yorkshire

Lincolnshire

Nottinghamshire

Derbyshire

Tier 2

York and North Yorkshire

See which Tier you fall into by using the Government's postcode checker.

How the picture looks in each area

In a statement, Health Secretary Matt Hancock explained the situation in each area.

Credit: PA Images

The Humber: "The picture in Humber is improving with case rates now falling in 3 of the 4 lower tier local authorities. However, case rates in all ages and in over 60s remain very high (431/100,000 and 344/100,000 respectively). Positivity is 12.6%. There is ongoing pressure on the local NHS."

West Yorkshire: "This area is improving with case rates falling in all 5 lower tier local authorities. However, case rates in all ages and rates in over 60s remain very high (389/100,000 and 312/100,000 respectively). Positivity is 13.9%."

South Yorkshire: "This area is improving with case rates falling in all 4 lower tier local authorities. However, case rates in all ages and rates in those over 60 remain very high (274/100,000 and 223/100,000 respectively). Positivity is 11.0%. There is pressure on local NHS Trusts."

York and North Yorkshire: "Overall case rates (including for those over 60) in this region are improving in 7 of the 8 local authorities and lower than other parts of Yorkshire and The Humber but remain high overall (202/100,000 in all age groups and 145/100,000 for those aged over 60). Positivity is 8.5%. Rates in Scarborough are significantly higher than the rest of the region (334/100,000 in all age groups and 247/100,000 in those aged over 60) but falling rapidly."

Lincolnshire: "There has been an overall improvement, but case rates remain high throughout the county, at 307 per 100,000 and in the over 60s it is 281 per 100,000. NHS pressures in Lincolnshire remain high and show signs of increasing, particularly for the units treating the more serious cases."

Nottinghamshire: "There has been an improvement, but case rates remain very high in the over 60s at 211 per 100,000. The overall case rate is 244 per 100,000 and positivity is 10%. The proportion of hospital beds taken up by COVID-19 patients is high but appears to be falling."

Derbyshire: "There has been improvement in this area, but case rates remain very high at 275 per 100,000, and in those over 60 it is 220 per 100,000. The pressure on the local NHS remains high."

Reaction from local leaders:

In a joint statement, Leader of Leeds City Council, Judith Blake and Chief Executive of Leeds City Council, Tom Riordan, said: "We know that businesses and organisations in the city continue to feel the negative impact of this pandemic, and we are worried about those who are vulnerable in our communities.

"We continue to push government for things that will help the city, such as more regular a review of the Tiers in the short term whilst rates are reducing quickly and additional support for those sectors most affected e.g. hospitality."

Cllr Tim Swift, Leader of Calderdale Council said:

We know that a return to the highest level of restrictions is upsetting news for everyone, but unfortunately the infection rate in Calderdale remains exceptionally high. We’re currently ranked 27th in England for COVID-19 cases and the pressure on our health and care system is now well beyond that experienced in the first wave earlier this year. Cllr Tim Swift, Leader of Calderdale Council

Councillor Stephen Brady, Leader of Hull City Council, warned that, while mixing of households over the festive period may be permitted under government proposals, people’s primary concern should still be on their safety and that of their family, friends and colleagues.

He said: "Tier 3 is not where anyone wants to be but, with our infection rates still very high, it is what we expected and it’s the right place for Hull to be at this time"

Latest analysis

It comes as the latest weekly analysis from the Office for National Statistics shows the highest rates remain in Yorkshire and The Humber, the North East and North West.

Ruth Studley, Head of analysis for the COVID-19 Infection Survey, said:

At a national level in England, the overall number of infections appears to be levelling off at around 1 in 85 people who would test positive in the community. There are considerable differences in rates across the country but the highest rates do remain in Yorkshire and The Humber, the North East and the North West. Ruth Studley, Covid-19 Infection Survey

What are the rules for each tier?

The national lockdown in England will end on Wednesday 2 December. From then we will revert to the previous local tiers system, with some adjustments.

Credit: PA Images

Tier 1

In the lowest, medium level tier, the rule of 6 will apply indoors and outdoors. Pubs, restaurants, hospitality and entertainment venues must close at 11pm - but last orders in pubs is at 10. Public events are back on - including fans watching sport - but are capped at 4,000 people outdoors and 1,000 indoors.

Tier 2

In Tier 2 you cannot socialise indoors with anyone not in your household or support bubble - but the rule of 6 applies outdoors. Pubs and bars must close, unless operating as restaurants and hospitality venues can only serve alcohol with a substantial meal. Public events can still take place at this level - but the numbers outdoors are restricted to 2,000 people.

Tier 3

In the areas with the tightest restrictions, Tier 3, you can't meet socially indoors or most outdoor places with anyone not in your household or support bubble. Pubs, cafes and restaurants must close unless they have a takeaway service and all indoor hospitality venues must also close.

In all tiers and across England, shops, gyms and personal care services - like hairdressers - can all open. Communal worship, weddings and outdoor sports will resume and the rule of six will apply in outdoor public spaces like parks, beaches or public gardens.