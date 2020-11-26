A Dewsbury man who murdered a 'frail and vulnerable' man he was staying with in a violent and sustained attack has been jailed for life.

Craig Midgely, aged 40, attacked 54-year-old Stephen Freeman at an address in Moorside End on December 5th last year.

Police were called by paramedics, who had found Mr Freeman suffering from serious injuries. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

A post mortem revealed he had suffered multiple injuries to his head and body in what was described in court as a sustained and violent assault.

Leeds Crown Court heard that Midgley launched the attack on Mr Freeman after accusing him of stealing property.

Senior Investigating Officer DCI Emma Winfield said: “Stephen Freeman was a frail and vulnerable man who lost his life as a result of a truly brutal and sustained assault by Midgely who he thought of as a friend.

“I am pleased we have been able to secure justice for Stephen and for his friends and acquaintances and hope they will find some closure from seeing Midgely found guilty and sentenced today."