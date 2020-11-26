The RSPCA has launched an investigation after a cat and her four tiny newborn kittens were found abandoned and tied up in a black bin liner on a verge in North Yorkshire.

The long-haired black and white female cat and her four babies were discovered by a man who was walking home from work in Scarborough on Tuesday 24 November.

Inspector Laura Barber said:

A man was walking home from work past the football ground on Edgehill Road, in Scarborough, at around 6.30pm on Tuesday evening (24 November) when he heard a cat in a distressed state. "He found the poor mum and her kittens tied up in a double-bagged bin liner dumped on the grass verge, took them home with him and called us. Inspector Laura Barber, RSPCA

She adds:"He kindly agreed to take care of them overnight until I was able to collect them on Wednesday morning and I took them straight to a local vet.

"Miraculously, they all seem to be in good condition, mum is doing really well and is feeding all of her kittens. They’ve all got fleas so will be treated for that and monitored until they can move to RSPCA Scarborough & District branch.

"This little family was incredibly lucky. It was very chilly last night and they’d been tied up inside two plastic bags so could have easily suffocated or succumbed to the cold."

Inspector Barber is appealing to anyone who saw anything suspicious in the area on Tuesday or who recognises the cat to contact the RSPCA.

The charity is concerned as it braces itself for what it believes will be the toughest Christmas yet as the financial strain from the Coronavirus pandemic impacts families across the country.

Laura added: "We’re really worried that more pets who have been bought during lockdown could become neglected or abandoned as people begin to return to normal once this second lockdown is lifted. And we’re also concerned that as people lose their jobs and are hit with higher costs due to the pandemic, that more pets could be at risk and charities will be stretched to the limits."

"That’s why we’re appealing to the public to Join the Christmas Rescue and help us help the animals who need us this winter."