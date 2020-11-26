The Crucible Theatre in Sheffield has said it will continue rehearsals for its Christmas pantomime, despite the area being placed into tier 3 restrictions when lockdown ends, meaning the show won't be able to open at the beginning of December.

Posting to Twitter, the theatre said: "We remain committed to doing everything we can to bring the magic of panto to Sheffield this year."

Adding: "It’s a relief to know that we are able to continue to rehearse shows under the current Tier 3 guidance. Our rehearsals for Damian’s Pop Up Panto will begin on Sun 6 December and we’ll be preparing to welcome audiences back to the buildings from Wed 16 December."

The theatre recognises that if South Yorkshire remains in tier 3 after the 16th of December, when the restrictions are reviewed, they will be unable to open the show to the public. In that case, the theatre hopes to share the festive performance online.

Read more: