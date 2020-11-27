Doncaster bin workers to strike over Christmas

Refuse collectors in Doncaster are to strike over Christmas and the New Year over allegations of bullying.

Members of Unite employed by contractors in Doncaster will walk out on December, 15, Christmas Eve and New Year's Eve and January 4.

The union warned of further strikes in the new year if the dispute is not resolved.

Unite regional officer said:

Our members have worked throughout two lockdowns to ensure that Doncaster's rubbish is collected but they are simply not prepared to be treated in this manner any longer. It is now incumbent on Doncaster council to drag its contractor into line or consider terminating the contract. Shane Sweeting, Unite regional officer

A spokesperson for SUEZ recycling and recovery, which employs the workers, said:

"It is regrettable that a vote in favour of strike action has taken place. We have been in constant discussions with employees and union representatives to avoid strike action and are disappointed with the result of the ballot.

"At SUEZ, we pride ourselves in putting the health and safety of our workforce front and centre, and will continue to do so despite this disappointing news.

"We will work closely with Doncaster Council to ensure that residents experience as little disruption as possible as a result of the union ballot."