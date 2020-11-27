Hollie Arnold's parents are 'immensely proud' of I'm a Celeb star

Grimsby Paralympian Hollie Arnold MBE finally got to do a trial on "I'm A Celebrity" last night after the public voted for her and former Eastenders actor Shane Richie - it was a tough challenge but the 26-year-old managed to win four meals alongside her bucket-weary companion.

The javelin gold medallist from the Rio games in 2016, is the first campmate with a visible physical disability to appear on the show.

Her parents say they're 'immensely proud' of how she's building the profile of para athletes.

Calendar's Michael Billington spoke to Hollie's parents Graham and Jill, about their pride in their incredible daughter.