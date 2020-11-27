Investigation launched after 21-year-old woman raped in Sheffield park

Detectives are appealing for witnesses and information after a 21-year-old woman was raped in Sheffield.

The woman was attacked on Monday (23 November) around 6pm by a group of four males in High Hazels Park. Detective Inspector Ben Wood said:

“I understand that news of this incident is likely to cause distress and concern among the local community and it is obviously of the utmost importance we identify those involved as soon as possible.“I want to reassure you that we have officers dedicated to progressing this investigation so we can identify these individuals.”The men are described as being two eastern European males aged 18 and 19-20, and two Asian males one aged around 18 and another young man whose age is not known. Police say there will be heightened patrols in the area from uniform officers to provide reassurance.